Noxubee Co. native takes office as new Sheriff of the department

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As the first full week of the new year settles in, Noxubee County’s new sheriff is also settling in.

It took two rounds of voting, but Tedrick Liddell won a special election in November to succeed Tommy Roby.

After former Sheriff Tommy Roby announced his retirement in June of 2025, Noxubee County residents knew they would have a choice to make for who would succeed him.

Dontevis Smith was appointed Interim Sheriff, but ultimately, a special election would determine who would finish out Roby’s term.

That November special election landed veteran law enforcement officer Tedrick Liddell in the Sheriff’s Office.

Now Liddell has had a few weeks to get used to the title, and he said he’s ready to make an impact in Noxubee County.

“The citizens reached out to me on my campaign, and they stressed to me what the changes they wanted to see, and some changes were good, and some were difficult,” Sheriff Lidell said. “But overall, everything will be alright; people want law and order, professionalism, not favoritism. So I’m going to treat everybody the same, even the ones wearing the badge, holding everybody accountable.”

Lidell is a Noxubee County native and no stranger to public safety and public service, having served as a School Resource Officer and also being elected Constable.

“It makes me feel good being the sheriff where I grew up,” Sheriff Lidell said. “I went to Noxubee County school all the way through 1st-12th grade, then went to Alcorn State and graduated. I have been in law enforcement for about 18 years, and when the opportunity became available, I jumped on it.”

The sheriff’s department is already in the process of getting new equipment, with new vehicles and additional technology.

The sheriff said his and his deputies’ top priority is to protect and serve residents at all costs.

“We are in the process of getting some cameras in places where we know crime is going on, but I have my deputies who are going to be patrolling around the clock,” Sheriff Lidell said. “I don’t want any vehicle sitting still, so they are doing that, and I appreciate them for that, so we are going to be responsible.”

Liddell was sworn in December 18. His term runs through 2027.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X