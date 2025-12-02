Noxubee Co. Runoff Elections turn up with light attendance so far
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Turnout has been light so far in Noxubee County for the Runoff Special Elections.
Noxubee Voters will be deciding three different races: the Coroner, Sheriff, and District 5 Election Commissioner.
If you remember, both the Coroner and Sheriff retired earlier this year.
A little farther in the WCBI viewing area, voters in Lafayette County will also be picking an Election Commissioner for District 2, and Tippah County has a District 2 Supervisor race to decide.
Polls will be open today, December 2, until 7 pm.
Stay with WCBI for more updates on election results.