Noxubee Co. Runoff Elections turn up with light attendance so far

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Turnout has been light so far in Noxubee County for the Runoff Special Elections.

Noxubee Voters will be deciding three different races: the Coroner, Sheriff, and District 5 Election Commissioner.

If you remember, both the Coroner and Sheriff retired earlier this year.

A little farther in the WCBI viewing area, voters in Lafayette County will also be picking an Election Commissioner for District 2, and Tippah County has a District 2 Supervisor race to decide.

Polls will be open today, December 2, until 7 pm.

Stay with WCBI for more updates on election results.

