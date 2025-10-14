Noxubee Co. Schools to follow MHSAA guidance, cancelling tailgating activities

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent violence across the state is having a ripple effect in our area that will put a damper on some game night activities.

The Noxubee County School District announced today that it will follow guidance from the Mississippi High School Activities Association and cancel tailgating activities for Noxubee County High School’s Homecoming game this Friday, October 17.

MHSAA made the recommendation yesterday following three shootings last Friday, October 10, that occurred at schools or near Homecoming and game-related functions.

Noxubee County Superintendent Washington Cole stated in the announcement that fans will not be allowed to tailgate at any of the school’s properties, including the Sportsplex.

