Noxubee County Deputies Make Arrest In Shooting Investigation

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Noxubee County man.

Jeraldine Campbell, 27, is also facing an attempted robbery charge.

She remains in the Noxubee County Jail. Campbell’s bond was set at $100,000.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby says deputies were called to Grissom Road early Monday morning.

Roby tells WCBI the victim was shot in the head.

Deputies are still trying to determine what led up to the gunfire.

The victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital and remains there receiving care.