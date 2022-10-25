Noxubee County deputies search for missing man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing man.
22-year-old Tadrian Shaw was last seen Sunday evening in the PineyWoods area.
He’s five foot three and weighs about 170 pounds.
Shaw was wearing gray shorts and a jacket, along with white socks and slide shoes when he was last seen.
Call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department if you know where he is.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter