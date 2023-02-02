Noxubee County deputies search for suspect of December shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Highway 45 left Noxubee County deputies asking for help to find the gunman.

The gunfire happened near the Septic Tank Shop back on December 1.

Investigators said someone inside a small grey vehicle started shooting at a red Dodge Charger.

There were minor injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

