Noxubee County driver escapes vehicle after crashing into creek

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County driver is lucky to be alive after she crashed into a creek and the current slammed her car into a bridge.

The accident happened near Bluff Lake in Noxubee County at about 1:15 p.m.

It appeared the woman went off the road, crashing through a guardrail into a creek.

The swift current carried her vehicle. Only the roof of the car could be seen above water.

Amazingly, the driver was able to escape and only had minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

