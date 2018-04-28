Noxubee County Early Morning Shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning shooting leaves one man in the hospital.

According to Sheriff Terry Grassarree, It happened around 5:45 am on 426 Wells Rd. in Noxubee County.

- Advertisement -

40 year-old Taniesha Sharp is charged with aggravated assault after shooting through the door of a home with a shotgun hitting a man in the lower abdomen.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet but the Noxubee County Sheriff department believe it was an isolated domestic incident.

The victim was initially taken to the Pickens County Medical Center in Alabama then transported to UAB.

Sharp has been released from the Noxubee County Jail on bond.