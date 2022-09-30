Noxubee County High School alumni reconnect at homecoming festivities

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home is where the heart is, and Noxubee County High school alumni are back in the place they love.

Hundreds of graduates are participating in homecoming festivities this week.

The Noxubee County High School Alumni Association was formed many years ago to keep graduates connected.

Each year during the high school’s homecoming, the alumni association plans a week of activities to welcome everyone home.

Today was the alumni tailgate.

“I moved away from Noxubee County seven years ago, moved to Arizona, gets kinda lonely out there. So, to come home and see my classmates just refueling old fires with people and just having a good time. That’s what it’s all about,” said Diane Hairston, Noxubee County High School alumna class of 1990.

The festivities will continue tomorrow with a party featuring music and comedy acts. Homecoming wraps up with a church service Sunday.

