Noxubee County informs citizens it is not under a burn ban

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A post was made on the Noxubee County Fire and First Responder Facebook page to update citizens on a burn ban.

They say they have gotten several calls asking about a burn ban.

Currently, Noxubee County is not under a burn ban

The post says the county has received enough rain that will allow holding off a little longer on possibly having to implement a ban.

Noxubee County Fire and first responders will be monitoring the situation and we will keep the public informed.

