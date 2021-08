Noxubee County is joining a list of people requiring masks inside county owned buildings

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County joins a growing list requiring masks inside county-owned buildings.

Supervisors say a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and state were behind the move.

A number of counties and cities have already made the move.

The mask mandate is for employees and visitors conducting business.

This order is in effect until further notice.