Noxubee County man airlifted to hospital after serious log truck accident

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man has been airlifted to a Jackson hospital following a serious truck accident earlier today.

According to friends and family, and to social media posts. Noxubee County First Responders – Fire, Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Responders, and LifeCare EMS responded to an 18-wheeler log truck one-vehicle accident this morning.

The accident happened on Highway 14 and Firetower Road.

