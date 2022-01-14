Noxubee County Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony cancelled

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County will not have a Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony this year.

As the number of COVID-19 cases climbed, the Noxubee County branch of the NAACP decided to cancel the annual memorial service.

The parade was also canceled this year.

The group says these decisions were made to help keep the community safe and healthy.

Organizers hope to revive the observance of Dr. King’s life and legacy again next year.