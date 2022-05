Noxubee County residents learn about health with health fair

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Noxubee County learn more about their health today.

The Noxubee Medical Complex Health Fair had everything from blood pressure checks to COVID-19 vaccines to free food.

As people made their way through the event, they could also learn about the services available at the Noxubee Medical Complex, including infusions, therapy, and respiratory options.

Door prizes were also given away.