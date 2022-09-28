Noxubee County schools celebrate improvement in grade rating

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Normally getting a “D” on your report card is not a cause for celebration.

But for an area school district, it is a sign of improvement and one step closer to regaining local control.

In the latest State accountability rankings, the Noxubee County School District moved up from an “F” to a “D”.

The district has struggled for years and is still under state conservatorship.

Superintendent Doctor Washington Cole sees the move up as a sign that things are on the right track.

Cole says that when the state took over the district, it was deficient in 36 standards. They have now cleared 16 of those so far, and expect to clear the rest by next year.

And about that “D” on the report card…

“Actually, it’s bittersweet. We were about 7 points away from being a “C” district. And I’m not deterred by that. I’m really excited about that because it lets me know we’ve taken the necessary steps to gradually move up the accountability chain,” said Cole.

Earl Nash Elementary scored a D, but showed an 80-point improvement and was close to a “C”.

Noxubee County High School scored a “C” but was only 20 points from making a “B”.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter