Noxubee County Schools go virtual for fall semester

In just a few short weeks, class will be in session for Noxubee County Students. But most of their learning will be in front of a screen.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Noxubee County Schools are set to start classes on August 10th.

However, due to Covid-19, all students will begin the semester virtually.

Superintendent, Rodriguez Broadnax says 1st-12th grade students will be on a virtual schedule for the first nine weeks. Pre-K and kindergartners will be on a hybrid schedule.

“We are developing the framework for how students and coming to decisions to how students would return. I developed an R3I task force committee team that was made up of school administrators, teachers, support staff, parents, and community members. They examined six different areas that was provided and given to us as guidance from the Mississippi Department of Education,” said Broadnax.

Broadnax says this committee helps decides class schedules for students and their assignments.

However, making sure each student can access internet services is raising a few concerns.

“The first part of our plan is to take some of the Cares Act money and provide devices to all students in the district. We are looking at hot spots for students. Students will be able to use cellphones that will align with the learning management plan that we have developed,” said Broadnax.

District Behavior Specialist, Kizzie Moore is encouraging parents to aid students whenever they can.

“Online learning can be as beneficial as in-person. It is going to take more help from the parents because they’re going to be a lot more responsible for making sure the children are on there. The teachers that we have in our district and the capabilities they have, if the parents do they’re part and we do our part it’ll definitely work,” said Moore.

It’s the same outlook she’s using when her children start the school year.

“I have an 11th grader and I have twins that are going to kindergarten. So I’ll be in the predicament where I’ll have to do hybrid and have one that’s at home by himself. As a parent, I’ve already talked to him and told him what he has to do. As for my children that are actually in the building, I’m confident their teacher will keep them safe while they’re in the building,” said Moore.

Superintendent Broadnax is encouraging parents and students to come to the drive-in town Hall meeting starting Monday, July 27th at 6 P.M. at Noxubee County High School.

This meeting will cover the details of the school year.