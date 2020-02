NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County family is asking for help finding a stolen tractor.

A 2015 John Deere 5100M tractor with a front loader was taken from a property in West Mashualaville Wednesday night.

Sheriff Tom Roby said the tractor wad driven off the property through a locked gate and on to the highway.

Anyone with information on the stolen tractor is asked to call Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.