Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office searching for a suspect in a July 4th shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a July 4th shooting.

An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault has been issued for Sherika Yates.

Yates is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Shuqualak.

The Sheriff’s Office says several fights broke out near the Bee Hive on Constantine Street between 2 and 2:30 am on July 4.

During one of those fights, Yates is accused of shooting another woman in the arm.

Investigators believe she may have left Mississippi and headed to Omaha, Nebraska.

They are asking anyone with information on the case or on Sherika Yates’ whereabouts to call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, using the P3 tips app.

The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to locate Yates.

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