NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman wanted in connection with a Noxubee County shooting is arrested in the Memphis area.

Amber Lynn Boyd, 21, is being held in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened June first, near the Lowndes-Noxubee County line.

Investigators say an SUV was shot more than a dozen times.

One person was injured.

Other suspects are believed to be involved.

If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.