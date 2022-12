Noxubee County shows appreciation for two retiring judges

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County showed its appreciation to retiring judges Lee S. Coleman and Lee Howard.

Both served the Mississippi 16th Judicial District.

Coleman served for 12 years and Howard served for 32 and a half years.

During the retiring ceremony, Judge Lee Howard swore in his son to fill his shoes starting January 1.

