Noxubee County students explore career paths at annual fair

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County students got a picture of what their futures could look like.

The Noxubee County School District’s Career and Technical Center hosted a Career and Nontraditional Fair.

Students from grades seven through 12 had a chance to talk with representatives from colleges, area manufacturers, and other employers.

The educators at the Career and Technical Center want to make sure that students know about the opportunities available to them locally.

Organizers said the path to career success starts early.

“We’re starting earlier, because it’s so important that we let them define what path they wish to take. So, that’s the whole purpose behind our fair today,” said Johnnie Wells, CTE Director.

Noxubee County CTE hosts this event each year.

