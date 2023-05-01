Noxubee County supervisors latest to pass ban on ZAZA

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County is the latest county to ban ZAZA.

The board of supervisors approved the ordinance to take effect immediately. The city of Macon is included in this ban.

Tianeptine is the technical name for the drug, which is sold as a supplement in convenience stores.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said deputies will deliver a copy of the ordinance to every store in the county.

Lowndes County and Columbus have already outlawed the sale of ZAZA.

Earlier this year, the Mississippi Legislature made ZAZA a Schedule 3 Controlled Substance, effectively banning it statewide. That law goes into effect on July 1.

