Noxubee County third grade reading scores are up

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been a long summer for some third graders, waiting to see if they passed the state reading test that allows them to go to the fourth grade. Teachers and administrators weren’t pleased with scores initially but have since worked to improve them.

Some students excel on the first try while others improved on the second or third attempt. That was the case for Noxubee County third graders, and some others around the state.

“After two opportunities to retest what we found is that our third graders are scoring at the same level as they were pre-pandemic at around 85 to 86 percent,” said interim superintendent Kim Benton.

Benton and the assistant principal of Earl Nash Elementary, Jennie Harmon agree there were some challenges at the beginning for third graders in Noxubee County.

First was the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 38 % of third graders passed the initial test, but summer school seemed to be the cure for the remaining students.

“After that first retest we got more gains we got more students to pass and then with that very last retest we had even more students to pass which created that 80%passing rate”

Harmon says they readjusted some things for both students and teachers

“We made sure that we had a high-quality curriculum that teachers were able to come over the summer and create lesson plans for the first semester so they’re ready to rock and roll with our students,” said Harmon.

Leading students to improve their test scores was not a one-person job.

“With teachers being in the right place, with us looking at the data and reaching out to the community building that partnership we know that our scores will be better this school year and our 3rd graders will be successful,” said Harmon.

Administrators encourage parents to continue to help their students at home so that can help retain a positive testing average.