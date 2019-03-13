Noxubee County Woman Accused of Running A Four-Wheeler Off the Road

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is accused of hitting a four-wheeler, carrying her ex-boyfriend and another person.

29-year old Jasmine Calhoun is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of malicious mischief.

Her bond is set at $11,500.

Captain Vance Phillips says a vehicle vs. four-wheeler call came in Tuesday night from the Cedar Creek area.

He says Calhoun was driving when she rammed the ATV off the road and into this fence.

Phillips says the ex-boyfriend and another woman were on the four-wheeler at the time.

The crash landed all three people in the hospital with minor injuries.

Phillips says witnesses helped identify Calhoun as the suspect.

“Some people around the community, you know, by this being a small community, people know people and they notify the department of who did what and where their whereabouts were at.”

Calhoun was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, after she was released from the hospital.