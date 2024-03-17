Noxubee first responders showed community emergency simulation

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County had its annual training day for the community to come out and watch realistic emergency situations.

In emergencies, they dealt with real-life responses from the Noxubee First Responders.

There were different scenarios shown at the event like fire demo training, vehicle extrication, and medical scenarios.

There were also courses known as CEUs which are Continuing Education Units that were given out to participants that help with professional development to get or maintain licenses for First Responders.

While preparing for Training Day, not only were they practicing scenarios, but there were also real emergencies that happened during the event.

“It was prepared weeks before now because you have to get everything in place. Like earlier we had two ambulances just for the sequences but then we had a real emergency call and we lost an ambulance. At the same time with the training that people have, EMRs, they went to plan B and they know what to do afterward,” Jenkins said.

Harry Jenkins said these real-life events prove why this training is important.

