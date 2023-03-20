Noxubee man pleads guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to 15 years

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee man will spend over a decade in prison for an apartment robbery.

Antonio Roby pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will be on probation for five years after his release.

The hold-up happened in February 2020 at Cambridge Manor Apartments.

The robbery charge in the case was retired to the file.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter