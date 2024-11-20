Noxubee voters soon to elect new State Supreme Court Justice

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A runoff election is coming to Mississippi Supreme court District to elect a new State Supreme Court Justice.

The run-off election will be held on November 26.

Noxubee County voters will be the only people in our viewing area to vote on this race.

Voters will choose between state senator Jenifer B. Branning and incumbent Jim Kitchens.

All precincts will be open.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 12p.m., on Saturday, November 23.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.