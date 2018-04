NTSB is interviewing Southwest pilots

4:57 p.m.: NTSB is in the process of interviewing the pilots of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380.

Somalt said airline pilots are trained in engine failure, rapid decompression and emergency landings.

“The pilots seemed very calm and assured of what they were doing,” Somwalt said. “My hat is off to them … they behaved in a matter their training prepared them for.”