The number is up for illegal gambling shop

BOONEVILLE (WCBI) – A Tishomingo man is charged with running an illegal gambling operation in Booneville. A tip led officers to the On The Spot game room on North Second Street. A search warrant turned up an illegal gambling machine along with other gambling related items.

The owner, 35 year old Dustin Wilkins of Tishomingo, has been charged with facilitation of illegal gambling by electronic means, operating a business without a permit, and violation of the tobacco ordinance. The business was shut down upon completion of the search and will remain closed until a permit is obtained for operation and it has been brought up to code.