Number of available jobs in the U.S. falls slightly

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – The number of available jobs in the U.S. falls, just slightly.

The U.S. Labor Department reports nearly 11 .4 million jobs were advertised by employers in April.

At a recent WCBI job fair, there were plenty of opportunities for job seekers.

In March, there was a record 11.9 million jobs open in the U.S.

At that level, there were two job openings for every unemployed person.

The April unemployment rate in Mississippi for April was 3.6 %. The national average is 3.3%.

Union County has the lowest unemployment rate in the viewing area at 2.5%

Noxubee County has the highest at 6%.