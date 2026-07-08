Numbers are in for ALEA’s 4th of July holiday enforcement campaign

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The numbers are in for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s 4th of July holiday enforcement campaign.

Overall, the agency reports a decline in traffic fatalities.

During July 3rd through the 5th, ALEA issued 2,639 traffic citations and made 46 DUI arrests.

Troopers responded to 263 crashes, resulting in 129 injuries and four fatalities.

On the water, ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division responded to 9 boating incidents.

235 citations were issued, and three people were arrested for a BUI.

A search and recovery operation remains ongoing at Lake Wedowee for an individual reported

missing following a boating incident.

In 2025, ALEA had 12 traffic fatalities on state roadways, and one non-boating fatality was reported on the waterway. The victim died days later from their injuries.

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