Hart Island, located on Long Island Sound, is where the city of New York inters the unknown, the unclaimed, or those too poor to afford a burial. It’s the largest Potter’s field in the country, one which is now the final resting place for scores of COVID-19 victims. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty made a pilgrimage to the site now much in the news, with a woman whose infant daughter was laid to rest there 42 years ago.