NYE argument leads to assault, shooting, ending in early morning crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Year’s Eve argument, a call to momma, a shooting, and a car crash led to a wild start to 2023 in Lowndes County.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to Gatlin Road about a possible gunshot victim.

Turns out the 23-year-old was not shot but was injured in a fight at Yo-Bar, then called their mother to come pick them up.

On the way home, the victims said as they approached Jess Lyons Road and Shrinewood Drive, someone in a car behind them began to shoot at them.

The victims sped up to get away and crashed into a mailbox early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

Deputies did find 9mm shell casings near the shooting scene.

No arrest has been made and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

