NYPD officer dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Democrats take aim at Trump over Hong Kong
The protests come amid a trade dispute between China and the United States that have resulted in tariffs on both countries
1H ago
ICE raids in Mississippi leave family shaken
One mother was left to take care of nine kids alone after her sister-in-law and husband were swept up in immigration raids
3H ago
Rep. King: Would there be “any population” if not for rape, incest?
“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest?” asked Iowa Rep. Steve King
3H ago
Petition aims to rename Trump Tower street for Obama
If successful, Trump Tower’s new address would be: “725 President Barack H. Obama Avenue, New York, NY 10022”
6H ago
Second Amendment advocates warn Trump over “red flag” laws
“If he basically tries to dismantle the Second Amendment community, he’s going to be a one-termer. I firmly believe that,” one activist said
6H ago