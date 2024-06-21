Oak Hill Academy football coach Bill Rosenthal resigns due to family health issues

Oak Hill Academy head football coach Bill Rosenthal resigned Tuesday due to family health issues. Head of School Cathy Davis released the following statement:

“I would like to thank Coach Rosenthal for laying a foundation of excellence for which Oak Hill football will continue to build from in the years to come. He has truly made a tremendous impact on the students he has taught and coached and for that, we are forever grateful. Bill Rosenthal is an elite individual and coach, and we wish him all the best.”

Rosenthal has spent the last four years as the Raiders’ head coach and now Tom Goode, Jr will take over.