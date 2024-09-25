Occasional rain chances continue, watching Helene

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a hot start to the week, temperatures will come down at least 10 degrees over the next several days. Rain chances will continue as well, but the bulk of the rain will be closer to the track of Helene.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and clouds in the morning will gradually shift out of the region, making way for some partial early afternoon clearing. A few more showers or even a couple rumbles could redevelop by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will average around 80 degrees this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect some partial clearing overnight with lows dropping into the lower & middle 60s.

THURSDAY: An interesting day! It looks like enough dry air will wrap in to give us a relatively dry day with some sunshine at times! All this despite a powerful Helene making final approach to the FL Big Bend Thursday PM. By Thursday evening, showers are likely to push into northeastern MS from Alabama, and heavier rain could set up Thursday night for parts of the region.

FRIDAY: Areas along and north of US 82 have the best potential for steady rain early in the day thanks to increased moisture from Helene interacting with cut-off upper low overhead. We should see gradual drying Friday PM.

WEEKEND: Our parent upper low will continue spinning overhead, keeping cloudy intervals and spotty showers in the forecast. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s.