Occasional rain chances, cooler air moves in for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – On & off rain chances will continue the next few days, with potential for more widespread rain showers at times for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: The sky stays mostly cloudy with temperatures holding in the 70s to low 80s – a more pronounced range today thanks to an area of persistent but scattered showers expected through the afternoon. A few rumbles are also possible, but we don’t expect severe concerns.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The day’s showers should fizzle after sunset, leaving a mostly cloudy and increasingly humid night. Lows will drop into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures return to the low 80s area-wide, and scattered showers are expected to form after lunch. A few of these could briefly turn stormy, but again we don’t expect major issues. A few more storms could move in late Thursday along a weakening front.

FRIDAY: Thursday night’s front becomes more diffuse and stationary just south of the region Friday, taking most of the rain with it. Outside a couple showers, Friday may end up being generally dry.

WEEKEND: We’ve got a big weekend w/Super Bulldog Weekend! While the forecast isn’t perfect, we still don’t expect any washouts. Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon, with Sunday holding the best potential to see widespread rain. Stay tuned for updates on rain coverage & timing! It does look to trend cooler – Saturday’s high will be in the low 70s with Sunday dropping into the 60s.