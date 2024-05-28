Occasional rain next several days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold front has moved on, but its tail end has become stationary across Central and southern Mississippi. This will allow a repeating pattern of heavy clouds and rain chances the next several days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Started building in the clouds from the West and SW this afternoon. Those clouds will continue filing in overnight. Conditions will be overall pleasant tonight, thanks to the humidity staying a bit lower. Mild overnight lows, dropping into the low to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A stationary front will keep the heavy clouds around, but will also allow for the rain chance to pick back up Wednesday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers are expected, with the potential for some embedded thunderstorms. Severe threats are low to none. High temps will be cooler compared to the past couple of days, reaching the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Some cooler air will squeeze in quickly behind a brief passing cold front overnight. This will keep temperatures even cooler, in the lower 80s. Scattered rain continues at a 30% chance, some thunder may be possible.