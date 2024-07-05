Ocean Springs man faces charges for shooting into crowd

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ocean Springs man was accused of firing into a crowd during a Fourth of July party.

68-year-old Henry Andray was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Our sister station, WXXV, reported neighbors were hosting a Fourth of July party and started setting off fireworks after dark.

Ocean Springs police said Andray shot a shotgun three times into the crowd watching the fireworks.

Four people were injured.

Andray could face more charges as the investigation continues.

