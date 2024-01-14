OCEOC has plans following Winter Storm Watch

To protect citizens, OCEOC has activated our Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and will be opening a Warming Center this weekend.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Emergency Operations Center has plans following the Winter Storm Watch issued for our area.

This Warming Center will be located at the First Baptist Church Warehouse, 210 S. Jackson Street, Starkville, MS 39759.

Currently, the hours of operation will begin Sunday, January 14th at 8 p.m. until Thursday, January 18th at 8 a.m.

The FBC Warehouse is a pet-free facility. Residents who need to house pets should call the Oktibbeha County Humane Society to make arrangements.

The Winter Storm Watch from January 14th – January 15th. Depending on weather conditions, this is subject to change.

Starkville Strong will provide volunteers to assist in staffing the Warming Center for residents during this time.

For more information, you can visit https://www.cityofstarkville.org/.