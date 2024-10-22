OCH hosts “Hospital Road Trick-or-Treat” drive-thru in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Little ghosts and goblins in search of treats found them in Starkville’s medical district on October 21.

OCH Regional Medical Center and surrounding clinics hosted the “Hospital Road Trick-or-Treat” drive-thru.

Cars lined up and kids and their chauffeurs stopped at clinics along the route for fun and treats.

The event began with OCH Regional Medical Center and has expanded to include participating clinics.

