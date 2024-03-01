OCH partners with Starkville Strong to stock food pantries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – OCH Regional Medical Center has partnered with Starkville Strong to stock food pantries.

March is National Nutrition Month.

Beginning last year, OCH has started collecting donations for Starkville Strong’s food pantry for the entire month.

They are collecting canned goods, hygiene products, and more to help the community.

Director of Marketing Audra Gines said they began this partnership to benefit the community.

“The dietician here at OCH started this last year. She thought it would be a great idea to work in companionship with Starkville Strong, a local nonprofit group here that seeks to help the community in general and specific demographics that are struggling or are in need. What it does is, obviously, anytime we can do something for the community that is a good thing. It benefits the community but also helps us to think of others before we think of ourselves,” said Gines.

The donation box is located inside OCH’s front lobby.

