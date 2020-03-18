OCH Regional Medical Center begins drive-through COVID-19 testing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drive-through testing for COVID-19 has begun at OCH Regional Medical Center.

The testing is taking place at the Huxford clinic on Strange Road.

Patients who have a written order from their health care provider can pull up and be tested for the virus.

Team members will approach the patient’s car and conduct the test while they’re seated in their vehicle.

During the test, patients can expect a series of questions regarding fever and recent travel history.

Once the test is complete, doctors ask participants to immediately return home and wait for them to call with results.