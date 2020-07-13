OCH Regional Medical Center ends drive-thru testing

OCH Regional Medical Center says the shutdown comes due to a shortage of supplies. Tests will still be available for patients that are symptomatic or for people that have been exposed to the virus by appointment only.

Drive-thru testing at the OCH Huxford Clinic ends Monday, as more COVID-19 cases are reported in Oktibbeha County.

Tests will still be available for patients that are asymptomatic or for people that have been exposed to the virus by appointment only.

OCH says one reason behind the move is because people are going to the clinic that do not have any symptoms or that have not been exposed.

State health experts say spotty supply shortages are not unexpected.