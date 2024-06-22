OCHS plans to make upgrades to Starkville facility

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s good news for Starkville pets and their owners!

The Oktibbeha County Humane Society plans to make upgrades to the Starkville facility this fall.

One of the upgrades will include a larger clinic for spay and neuter services.

This is a strategy to improve pet healthcare and prevent overpopulation in the city.

The new clinic is funded by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and local fundraisers.

The annual Starkville Derby: Dachshund Dash raised $44,000 for shelter pets in May.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X