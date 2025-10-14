October is domestic violence awareness month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) “My mom and sister were murdered in April of 2016 by my sister’s boyfriend,” said Patrice Butts, Case Manager at Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter. “He broke into my mom’s house and shot my sister and killed her first, and then went into my mom’s room and shot and killed her.”

Hearing about domestic violence brings back horrible memories for Patrice Butts.

Butts is a Case Manager at the Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter. She said her goal is to try and help others who are dealing with some of the same problems her family did.

“Because of my mom and sister dying from domestic violence, I want to be able to offer support,” said Butts. “When these things happen, it does not just impact them; it impacts the community, the children, the police, and those in the medical field; it impacts all of us.”

Safe Haven is a non-profit organization that provides emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.

It also helps women learn skills needed to be able to adapt to life once they leave the shelter.

Butts said it is all about letting people know where to turn to in a time of need and helping victims learn how to stay out of abusive relationships.

“I work closely with them and do different classes like teaching them communications,” said Butts. “They get to learn how to set up boundaries because a lot of time when they do not have healthy boundaries, they become a victim.”

“We are outreach.” said Butts. “We have an outline, a radio, and we are out in the community letting people know that there is help.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is a 24/7 hotline, and a Mississippi center for violence prevention that can respond 24 hours a day.

