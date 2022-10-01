October is Here!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable conditions persist with morning lows in the upper 40s/low 50s. Temperatures gradually warm to the mid/upper 80s next week.

Happy October First!

SATURDAY: A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will peak near 80 degrees with northerly flow keeping us dry! After sunset, conditions will be cool again. Overnight low: 49.

SUNDAY: More sunshine in the forecast. Similar to Saturday, highs will land near 80 degrees with overnight lows slightly warmer in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Another great weather week in store with steady sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid 80s by Thursday. Then, a cold front is set to arrive dropping our temperatures to more seasonable numbers!