Off and on rain and storms this weekend, drier weather returns next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Off and on showers and thunderstorms headline this weekend, but drier weather returns to start the new workweek!

SATURDAY: Scattered t-storms. Some storms along and south of US-82 may become strong. The strongest storms will be capable of producing small hail and damaging winds. High near 74 degrees. Chance of rain: 80%.

SUNDAY: Happy Easter! If you have outdoor plans, you may want to consider moving them indoors. Occasional showers and t-storms. There is a low-end risk of severe weather, especially south of US-82. The main threat is damaging winds and small hail. An isolated weak tornado is possible, but not likely. High near 70 degrees. Chance of rain: 80%.

MONDAY: Drier weather returns! Clouds being to decrease and our weather clears up nicely. Besides a few exiting clouds, partly cloudy skies with sunshine. Slightly cooler, high near 69 degrees. Breezy at times.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures hold near 70 degrees with sunshine Tuesday. Wednesday brings more sunshine and the start of a warming trend. We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, then close to 80 on Thursday and Friday. Enjoy this well deserved break from soggy weather! Have a great weekend!