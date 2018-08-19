Off-duty NYPD officer shoots armed man in wheelchair who opened fire: police

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer shot a wheelchair-bound suspect after police say the suspect opened fire outside a party in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, CBS New York reports. Police say the 30-year-old suspect discharged a handgun toward a gathering the off-duty officer was attending in the East Flatbush neighborhood around 2:45 a.m.

The off-duty officer returned fire, striking the suspect at least once in the hip. Medics arrived and rushed the suspect to a local medical center where he was in stable condition and in police custody.

Investigators say the officer wasn’t hurt, but was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for precautionary purposes.

A .38 caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. The NYPD says the suspect has had multiple run-ins with the law, with multiple prior arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.