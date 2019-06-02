Off-duty Philly firefighter dies at triathlon in New Jersey

Reunited, Nick, Joe and Kevin have their first-ever #1 hit, a new album, and a new documentary that explores their family ties that, for a time, were frayed

The Jonas Brothers: A little older, wiser, and happier than ever

The Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” has been rocking the airwaves as their first-ever #1 hit. But the brothers – Nick, Kevin and Joe – have traveled long paths, both together and solo, since coming onto the scene as teens nearly 15 years ago. Tracy Smith talks with the Jonas Brothers, each now married, about family ties and their decision to regroup, produce a new album (“Happiness Begins”), and head out on tour.

08:00